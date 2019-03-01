What can a highlight truther truther when the highlight has no dribbles? Let’s find out. Brandon Beidleman tried to take it to the rack as his Zebulon B. Vance Cougars played the West Charlotte Lions in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday night. Lions senior Patrick Williams swatted that shit, sending the ball directly into the hands of senior Cartier Jernigan, who flung a pretty outlet pass to senior Quinton Thomas, who polished off the play with the flush. The ball bounced just once:

The Lions won the second-round playoff game, 58-53. Good high school basketball is good as hell.

H/t Nick