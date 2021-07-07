This week in The Ladies Room: Carron Phillips

Illustration : Ed Murawinski

This week, Deadspin Sr. Writer Carron Phillips sits down with Jane and Julie to discuss the now-infamous Rachel Nichols video, how we got it last year, why we reported on it the way we did, and how we feel about it, a year later, now that the NYT story has been published.

Obviously, a lot has been said (and hurled on Twitter) about our reporting. And criticism of media outlets is alw ays valid. But we did want people to understand what our intent was, how many people were involved in the decision, and what constraints outlets have on them in a world where we’re used to seeing independent bloggers can post or tweet whatever they want.

