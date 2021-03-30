This week in The Ladies Room: Charlotte Clymer

Illustration : Ed Murawinski

In this latest episode, we talk with writer and activist Charlotte Clymer about the rash of anti-trans legislation across the nation, what the true motivation behind these laws are, and how the cisgender community can be good allies, as well as push back against bigoted laws.

Plus, hosts Julie DiCaro and Jane McManus talk about the way the media is covering the allegations against DeShaun Watson, the NCAA Women’s bracket, and why young athletes today look so much better than we did at their age.



