This week in The Ladies Room: David Berri

In this latest episode, we talk with journalist, economics professor, and all-around women’s sports supporter David Berri . We get into how far women’s college and pro leagues have to go to catch up with the men in terms of marketability, revenue, and resources, and what’s holding women’s sports back (hint: it’s not women).

Plus, hosts Julie DiCaro and Jane McManus delve into anti-vaxxer athletes (and their wives), the horrible reporting around the DeShaun Watson lawsuits and the consequences of bad reporting, and what new shows we’ve been watching as this pandemic drags on.



You can listen to David Berri and every episode here.