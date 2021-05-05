This week in The Ladies Room: Julie Foudy

Illustration : Ed Murawinski

Welcome to the Ladies Room - A Deadspin Sports Podcast.



Each week, we’ll talk about the latest in the sports world, chat with guests who have a lot to say, and generally hang out and have fun for 45 minutes.



In this latest episode, we talk with US Soccer champ-turned-broadcaster-turned-podcaster-turned-team-owner Julie Foudy about the USWNT’s on-going lawsuit against U.S. Soccer, her dive into team ownership with Angel City F.C. (and her new movie star friends), and how broadcasting works as a gatekeeper to prevent women’s sports from getting its due.

Plus, hosts Julie DiCaro and Jane McManus talk about the NFL Draft, the inevitable return of Tim Tebow to football, and how Max Kellerman completely flubbed an interview with, for some reason, Jake Paul.



