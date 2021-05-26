This week in The Ladies Room: Just Women's Sports CEO Haley Rosen

Illustration : Ed Murawinski

Welcome to the Ladies Room - A Deadspin Sports Podcast.



Each week, we’ll talk about the latest in the sports world, chat with guests who have a lot to say, and generally hang out and have fun for 45 minutes.



Advertisement

In this latest episode, hosts Jane McManus and Julie DiCaro sit down with Just Women’s Sports CEO Haley Rosen to talk about creating a women’s sports “ecosystem,” why women’s sports is on the rise, and how one gets Kevin Durant to invest millions in their company.

Plus, hosts Julie DiCaro and Jane McManus talk about the new travel advisory to Japan ahead of the Olympics, more proof the Rooney Rule doesn’t work, and the attempted (and failed) body-shaming of the Las Vegas Aces’ Liz Cambage.

New episodes drop weekly, and you can listen wherever you get your podcasts. If you like the show, we hope you’ll subscribe and leave a review. You can listen to Haley Rosen and every episode here.

