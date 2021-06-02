This week in The Ladies Room: NBC Sports Bay Area's Jessica Kleinschmidt

Illustration : Ed Murawinski

Welcome to the Ladies Room - A Deadspin Sports Podcast.



Each week, we’ll talk about the latest in the sports world, chat with guests who have a lot to say, and generally hang out and have fun for 45 minutes.



In this latest episode, hosts Jane McManus and Julie DiCaro debate the media’s role in Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open and their dueling columns on the subject . Then, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jessica Kleinschmidt joins the show to talk about her recent appearance on HBO’s Real Sports and what it’s like to tell the entire world (and Bryant Gumbel!) you’ve been sexually harassed while covering baseball.

