This week in The Ladies Room: The iconic Claire Smith

Welcome to the Ladies Room - A Deadspin Sports Podcast.



Each week, we’ll talk about the latest in the sports world, chat with guests who have a lot to say, and generally hang out and have fun for 45 minutes.



In this latest episode, we talk with legendary sportswriter Claire Smith, the first woman in America to have an MLB beat and winner of the BBWAA Career Excellence Award (formerly known as the J.G. Taylor Spink Award ). The bottom line, people, is that Claire Smith is in Cooperstown and she talked to us about expanding the game to appeal to Black kids, what it was like in the early days of going into the locker room, and how she feels about Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Plus, hosts Julie DiCaro and Jane McManus talk about all the ways the NCAA continues to let women athletes down and share their COVID vaccination experiences.



New episodes drop weekly, and you can listen wherever you get your podcasts. If you like the show, we hope you’ll subscribe and leave a review. You can listen to Claire Smith and every episode here.