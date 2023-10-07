Thomas Castellanos (4 TDs), Boston College edge Army

Thomas Castellanos scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the game, a 1-yard run with 25 seconds left in regulation to lift Boston College to a 27-24 win over Army on a rainy Saturday afternoon at West Point, N.Y.

Castellanos, who threw for just 73 yards, accounted for 142 of the Eagles' season-high 299 rushing yards on 31 carries, including 17 on a key rush into the red zone that set up the winning 12-play, 62-yard drive.

Advertisement

Pat Garwo added 111 rushing yards, helping lead BC (3-3) to its second straight victory.

Advertisement

Army (2-3) held a 21-14 second-half scoring advantage, taking a 24-20 lead with 11:43 left as Bryson Daily completed a 9-yard strike to Tyson Riley between two defenders.

Advertisement

Leading the Black Knights, Daily was 10-of-13 passing for 105 yards and a touchdown while rushing for a team-high 99 yards on 14 carries.

BC had a 372-266 advantage in total yards.

Army looked to put the game away following a fourth-down stop, but an illegal forward pass penalty nullified Daily's 50-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Reed, giving BC the ball back with 5:24 left for the deciding drive.

Advertisement

BC led 13-3 at halftime before the game opened up with matching scores out of intermission. Zach Mundell's 53-yard kickoff return began Army's first series of the second half, setting up a six-play drive that led to a Tyrell Robinson 10-yard touchdown run.

Garwo's 50-yard burst brought BC into the red zone, where Castellanos rushed left for a 10-yard score with 7:36 left in the third.

Advertisement

An eight-play, 69-yard drive — capped by Reed's 6-yard rush with 2:51 to go in the third — brought Army back within 20-17.

After forcing Army's first of three consecutive 3-and-outs to begin the game, BC started its second series on a short field and finished a five-play, 40-yard drive for the opening score. Castellanos wiggled free for a 20-yard touchdown through the teeth of the defense with 7:35 left in the first.

Advertisement

BC's lead was only 6-0 as Liam Connor missed the point-after attempt. Army had not allowed a first-quarter score in its first four games.

Quindrelin Hammonds' interception got Army started in the second. Quinn Maretzki cut the Black Knights' deficit in half on a 22-yard field goal at the 10:08 mark.

Advertisement

With 1:24 left before half, Castellanos punched in a 4-yard score to cap a season-long, 17-play drive which BC extended with a pair of fourth-down conversions.

—Field Level Media