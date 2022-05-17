That was quite an exhilarating second round of NBA Playoff action… until it wasn’t.

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks battled back and forth in a heavyweight slugfest, the Memphis Grizzlies went all “little brother who worked out all summer” in a loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Dallas Mavericks showed that the Kristaps Porziņģis trade was the best move of the 2021-22 season in their seven-game series win over the Phoenix Suns, and the Philadelphia 76ers won just enough games to keep people watching their six-game series loss to the Miami Heat.

Unfortunately, only Warriors vs. Grizzlies ended with a bang, the other three ended with a sad trombone. Regardless of how the series concluded, there were many outstanding performers in this round that will be acknowledged here.

A reminder from the first round, I’m not beholden to positions or series winners. I’m here to declare the five best players from the series, and which of those five played the best. Also, a treat. Since the NBA is naming conference finals trophies and MVP awards after people, stay tuned to find out who I bestowed upon the great honor of being named after a non-existent second-round MVP trophy.