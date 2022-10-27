The Dallas Cowboys are currently in a position to make the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since the beginning of the Tony Romo era in 2006 and 2007. They’ve been good thus far, standing 5-2 after seven games, but if they wish to do more than make the playoffs, they’ll need to make another big Jerry Jones splash move on the offensive side of the ball.



Dallas’ owner and general manager Jerry Jones did make one move before the Nov. 1 trade deadline by acquiring Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins for a ‘23 sixth-round draft pick. That move won’t put them over the top and make them a legitimate threat to win the NFC.

Jones needs to make a move at the wide receiver position and add one more playmaker to make this offense as explosive as it once was. After trading Amari Cooper in the offseason and losing Cedric Wilson Jr. to free agency, the Cowboys entered the season thin at the position. Add the injured Michael Gallup, who missed the first three games of the season recovering from ACL surgery, and you can see why Dallas ranks 26th in passing yards through seven games.

Last year Dallas produced the No. 1 passing offense in the NFL, and they’ve dropped considerably this season. Of course, not having three of their top four receivers to start the year was a factor, and Dak Prescott missing five games also plays a part in the lack of explosiveness we’ve seen in Big D.