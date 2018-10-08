Photo: Matthew Stockman (Getty)

Three Thai tennis umpires have been banned for life after being found guilty of match-fixing and betting offenses at low-level tournaments, according to a release from the Tennis Integrity Unit, an anti-corruption group.

Apisit Promchai, Anucha Tongplew, and Chitchai Srililai have admitted to not only betting on 2017 ITF Futures matches that they were officiating, but also manipulating the scores they inputted to the official scoring system “for betting-related purposes and personal profit.” The three umpires have been barred from attending or officiating any professional tennis tournament.

Here are all the rules set out by the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program that the umpires violated: