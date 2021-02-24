Tiger Woods is 'awake' and 'responsive' after lengthy surgery to repair injuries from rollover crash

Tiger Woods is recovering from rollover crash Tuesday. Image : AP

After a lengthy surgery Tuesday, Tiger Woods is “awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room,” read a statement from the golfer’s official twitter account.



The tweet included a statement from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center’s Chief Officer and Interim CEO Anish Mahajan detailing Woods’ injuries and procedures done to treat him after his car accident Tuesday.

“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthapedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center. Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

The tweet went on to thank the many agencies that assisted Woods after his one-car accident in Rancho Palos Verde Tuesday, including the doctors at Harbor-UCLA, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and the L.A. County Fire Department.

On Tuesday at 7:12 a.m. PST, Woods, driving to a TV production at Rolling Hills Country Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, a the L.A. suburb, when he lost control of the SUV he was driving, struck the center median, crossed into the opposing lane, hit the curb and a tree, all while rolling over, said authorities.

Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for emergency surgery.

Woods is “lucky to be alive,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva at a press conference Tuesday.