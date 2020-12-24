Time to get your titles with these fantasy WRs and TEs

Merry Christmas, my friends! As Pére Noël makes his rounds tonight, allow us to replace our dreams of sugar plums to those of fantasy football championships. Let’s look at some wide receivers and tight ends to help get your squad to the finish line.
Wide Receivers – The Good
Mike Evans @ Detroit Lions
The passing game for this entire Tampa Bay offense has been beyond frustrating, but Evans has been quietly consistent. That, and Detroit is like… really bad. Not only does it look like they could be essentially without their entire coaching staff because of COVID close contact tracing, but the defense also gives up the fourth most fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position. Evans has been the WR28 over the last four weeks, and Evans is coming off his first 100 yard receiving game since Week 1 and has posted double digit fantasy points in six of his last seven games. He’s mid-range WR2 this week with massive upside.
Wide Receivers – The Good
Brandon Aiyuk @ Arizona Cardinals
I will continue to pound the table for Brandon Aiyuk until people give him the respect that he deserves. If it wasn’t for battling a couple minor injuries in his rookie campaign, he’d be in the discussion with Justin Jefferson as the best rookie wide receiver in the league. All the dude does is produce, and it doesn’t matter who he’s playing. He has three straight games of over 20 PPR points, and two of those games came against Buffalo and Washington. The dude is a stud, and deserves to be started every single week.
Wide Receivers – The Bad
Diontae Johnson vs. Indianapolis Colts
Johnson had a massive get-right week against the Bengals in a losing effort (which I’m still shocked about), but I still don’t trust him. The upside is huge, but the floor is low. A couple drops could easily see him benched again.
Wide Receivers – The Bad
Corey Davis @ Green Bay Packers
Would you like to know the weather in Lambeau on Sunday night? It’ll be in the mid-20’s with some snow. The Titans have the league’s leading rusher, a 238-pound monster in Derrick Henry, going against bad linebacker play and a good secondary. This screams a defense and running game, leaving the wide receivers the leftover scraps.
Tight Ends – The Good
Cole Kmet @ Jacksonville Jaguars
If you made your championship game, I would hope that you have a better tight end option on your roster, but maybe you’ve been streaming your way through the playoffs. If you’re in desperate need and want to chase upside, you can do worse than Cole Kmet. He’s definitely a gamble, don’t get me wrong, but Kmet is coming off a game where he played literally every snap of the game on offense. That’s nuts. The Jaguars are giving up the fourth-most points per game to the fantasy position, and he’s going to have his chances. If he can cash in on a touchdown, call it a successful play. The floor is potentially very low, but he’s a good bet as a dart throw.
Tight Ends – The Good
Robert Tonyan vs. Tennessee Titans
I am personally beside myself that Tonyan, who is tied with Travis Kelce for the most touchdowns at the tight end position with 10, did not get named to the Pro Bowl. What a joke. The guy has burst onto the scene in a major way, has scored in five straight games, and is a key element in the Green Bay passing attack. I spoke earlier about how nasty this weather is going to be – a big target like Tonyan will be very friendly for Aaron Rodgers. He’s almost silently TE3 on the season. Play him.
Tight Ends – The Bad
UPDATE: Hunter Henry has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is now listed as “OUT” for Sunday’s game. Donald Parham Jr is next man up, but I’d look elsewhere to fill your TE spot.
Hunter Henry vs. Denver Broncos
This is more of a “beware” than it is a “bench him.” You can’t bench Henry – his usage in the offense is very solid, especially with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen being banged up. That said, Denver is a stingy matchup to the tight end position, giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game. Maybe go for upside in your flex spot if Henry is your tight end.
Tight Ends – The Bad
The Bad – Mark Andrews vs. New York Giants
Same thing as Henry - there’s no way you’re benching Andrews. The tight end position is too fickle and too shallow to consider benching these guys. However, right behind Denver in fantasy points allowed, is the New York Giants at 9th fewest. As the Baltimore offense has looked better over the last three weeks, so has Andrews. However, they’re still a bit on rocky ground, and that Giants defense has proven to be able to put up some staunch performances. You’re still playing Andrews, but keep a wary eye on how that game plays out.
Good luck this week, and Merry Christmas! Let’s win some championships.
