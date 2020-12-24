Time to get your titles with these fantasy WRs and TEs

Tight Ends – The Bad

UPDATE: Hunter Henry has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is now listed as “OUT” for Sunday’s game. Donald Parham Jr is next man up, but I’d look elsewhere to fill your TE spot.

Image : Getty Images

Hunter Henry vs. Denver Broncos

This is more of a “beware” than it is a “bench him.” You can’t bench Henry – his usage in the offense is very solid, especially with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen being banged up. That said, Denver is a stingy matchup to the tight end position, giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game. Maybe go for upside in your flex spot if Henry is your tight end.