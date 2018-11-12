Photo: Frederick Breedon (Getty)

A Tennessee man attending the Titans’ win over the Patriots yesterday was taken to a local hospital after he fell through an awning while trying to grab a t-shirt. According to the Tennessean, Thomas Carrico Jr. arrived at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition yesterday afternoon. A university spokesperson said earlier today that he’s since been upgraded to stable.

A Nashville Fire Department spokesperson confirmed that Carrico fell from his seat in the lower bowl onto the concrete of the home team’s players’ tunnel, though they declined to elaborate what injuries he suffered.

Local police said that Carrico was reaching for a t-shirt that landed on the awning during a third-quarter t-shirt toss when he lost his balance and tumbled through the awning. The Titans released the following statement to the Tennessean: