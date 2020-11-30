Titans give Colts the Jake Paul combo, Belichick treats Murray like he’s 5’2”, and Bears are NFL’s most depressing team

The league keeps getting weirder, but Aaron Rodgers remains the same. At least against the Bears. Image : Getty Images

It’s been a crazy week in the NFL.



The Ravens and Steelers still haven’t played their game, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving, due to COVID outbreaks, The 49ers might not have a place to play home games moving forward, and Denver just played an entire game without a quarterback.



Advertisement

To say Week 12 has been crazy would arguably be the biggest understatement of the season.



Alas, football games were still played on Sunday.



Titans vs. Colts

Image : Getty Images

Advertisement

The Titans went up to Indianapolis and had the Colts knocked out of the game worse than Nate Robinson. Tennessee dominated from the opening kickoff. Running back Derrick Henry, who is having another spectacular season, had three touchdowns in the first half. He would finish the game with 178 yards on the day. Henry ran through the usually stout Colts defense like a spicy burrito on an empty stomach.

Titans wide receiver AJ Brown also had a great day. He had 4 catches for nearly 100 yards and a TD while also having a kickoff return touchdown in the game. The Titans reclaimed the top spot in the AFC South after Sunday’s dominant win. The battle for playoff spots in the AFC is tighter than skinny jeans after the quarantine, so anytime you can take first place in your division it’s huge

G/O Media may get a commission 10" LED Ring Kit $17 at Amazon Use the promo code 6IA3K624

Cardinals vs. Patriots

Image : Getty Images

Advertisement

Despite an abysmal performance from Cam Newton again, the Patriots found a way to get a win over Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Bill Belichick’s defense had Arizona’s offense figured out like the Pythagorean theorem on Sunday. The internal pressure on Murray forced the shorter quarterback to struggle and allowed the Patriots to just score enough to get the win. Newton looked worse than a sea tortoise in a sand race but his last-minute scramble on 3rd and 13 helped set up the Patriots’ Nick Folk for the game-winning field goal.

This is a crucial loss for Arizona who is battling for a playoff spot in the NFC. The Patriots have now gotten over the last month of the season and are trying to get a playoff spot of their own in the loaded AFC.

Advertisement

Bears vs. Packers

Image : Getty Images

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay completely dominated the Bears in Lambeau field Sunday night. Mitchell Trubisky picked up right where he left off in his return to the starting lineup, throwing two interceptions and completing only 56 percent of his passes. Trubisky looked worse than your aunt’s fruitcake and the Bears defense gave out yards to Rodgers and Green Bay like they were having a two-for-one sale.



The Bears might be the saddest team in the NFL. How a team goes from 5-1 to 5-6 in a little over a month is usually flabbergasting but what makes this situation even worse is the fact that everyone saw it coming.

