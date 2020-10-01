Titans-Steelers game rescheduled for later in the season as more test positive

The NFL will move Titans-Steelers later in the season, as more positive tests role in. Image : ( Getty Images )

The week 4 matchup between the Titans and the Steelers will be rescheduled for later in the season, according to the NFL.



Another player and an additional member of the Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning. In total, 11 members of the franchise — five players and six other employees — have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the week.

The development comes one day after the league said it would attempt to play the game on Monday or Tuesday.

The Titans facility has been shut down since Tuesday and based on initial reports, they did not plan to allow coaches or players in the building until at least Saturday.



The league announced this morning that the Titans facility will now remain closed until further notice.

Earlier this week, the Steelers released a statement saying that they had been in contact with the league regarding the Titans situation and said they will continue with game preparations as planned.



“The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of our players, coaches, and game day personnel,” the league said in a statement. “An announcement of the new game date will be made shortly.”



Many around the football world have proposed that the league could make up the Steelers and Titans game in Week 7. The Titans have a bye that week and that was originally the week the Steelers were set to take on the Ravens, however, both the Steelers and Ravens have byes the following week.



The NFL could play the Titans and Steelers game in Week 7 and push back the Steelers and Ravens game to Week 8, with the Ravens having theirs in Week 7.



The Steelers and Titans’ bye weeks would, of course, shift to this week.



The league will make a decision soon about the logistics of rescheduling the game.



This is a developing story.

