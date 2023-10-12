Titans WR Treylon Burks ruled out vs. Ravens

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is not making the trip to London and will miss his third straight game, the team announced Thursday.

Burks did not participate in practice for the second straight day due to a left knee injury. He joined linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) and defensive back Elijah Molden (hamstring) in being ruled out for the Titans (2-3) against the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) on Sunday.

Advertisement

Burks, 23, was selected 18th overall by the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has six catches for 99 yards this season after having 33 receptions for 444 yards and one score as a rookie.

Advertisement

Defensive lineman Teair Tart (toe) and center Aaron Brewer (neck) also did not practice on Thursday. However, they were not ruled out for Sunday's game.

Advertisement

Safety Amani Hooker (thumb) and defensive lineman Denico Autry (finger) were added to the injury report as limited participants on Thursday. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (shoulder) also was listed as limited after sitting out on Wednesday.

—Field Level Media