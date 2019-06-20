Screenshot: Fox

It’s truly a crime that we missed out on 90 minutes of Tobin Heath in the U.S.’s last game against Chile, but today against Sweden, the magical American winger came back with a vengeance. In the 50th minute, Heath’s deadly feet took on an overmatched opponent in Sweden defender Jonna Andersson and orchestrated an own goal to double the U.S. lead. Heath got the ball from a tricky angle, but used some brilliant feints to back down Andersson and get to just outside the six-yard box. Heath’s right-footed shot took a slight deflection off Andersson’s foot and zoomed into the back of the net.

An unsettling VAR review almost disallowed the goal due to an earlier Carli Lloyd possible offsides, but after a nerve-wracking delay, the call on the field stood. Even if it had been taken off the board, this pantsing of the Swedes would live on in all our hearts.