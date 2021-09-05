Tom Brady couldn’t catch a pass in Super Bowl LII, but he did catch COVID-19 after the Buccaneers’ parade for their Super Bowl LV victory.

Advertisement

He’s fine now, of course, so it’s okay to kid about it, as well as to note that the treatment of the subject by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, who got Brady to confirm he had the virus, was curious.

“Among the last players to get vaccinated was running back Leonard Fournette,” Stroud wrote. “Of course, it’s still a personal choice and Brady hasn’t been walking around sticking shoulders. But when the quarterback who helped put a Super Bowl ring on your finger has had COVID-19 and is vaccinated, it may be a good idea to fall in line behind him.”

It’s true that a news article is not the space to editorialize, but heartily promoting vaccination in a pandemic isn’t editorializing. Not when the other side of the “personal choice” is recklessly contributing to the spread of a disease that has killed more people in this country than the population of Vermont. Not when the other side of what “may be a good idea” is horse deworming solution. And since when is Brady reduced to “the quarterback who helped put a Super Bowl ring on your finger?” The guy may have some strange self-care practices, but this is a time to point out that he is Literally. Tom. Brady.

Good that he’s vaccinated. Lousy that the newspaper in a place where funeral homes are swamped because of disastrous handling of public health is so wishy-washy.

How’s Dabo like them peaches?

Georgia 10, Clemson 3.

Clemson… 3!

Well, maybe it’s not that surprising, since Clemson hasn’t named a new coach in the wake of Dabo Swinney’s principled resignation after players started getting NIL money.

Advertisement

What’s that? Dabo is still there? Huh. Weird.

Rovers get it done, Nomads wander home

For completeness’ sake, here’s how the FA Cup qualifying games highlighted yesterday in this space turned out.

Advertisement

Anstey Nomads 0-1 Stone Old Alleynians

Biggleswade Town 0-3 Hitchin Town

Bootle 2-2 FC United of Manchester

Cray Wanderers 1-3 Sutton Common Rovers

Kidlington 2-3 Bishop’s Cleeve

Leek Town 0-2 Mickleover

Poole Town 5-0 Swindon Supermarine

Runcorn Linnets 2-0 Liversedge

Weston-super-Mare 2-2 Flackwell Heath

Worthing 1-1 Corinthian-Casuals

But the game of the day was Newton Aycliffe going on the road to Mossley and delivering a 15-4 thrashing.

Advertisement

In the Welsh Cup, Ynysygerwn lost, 3-1, to Cambrian and Clydach Vale, while Finland beat Kazakhstan, 1-0, in World Cup qualifying, and Gibraltar got shut out by Turkey, 3-0.

As for the college football picks that were made here…

Army +2 at Georgia State — Army won, 43-10, the kind of rout that would make General Sherman proud. WIN

Advertisement

Pittsburgh -38 vs. UMass — Pittsburgh covered, 51-7, thanks to Daniel Carter’s six-yard touchdown run with 2:44 left. WIN

Texas A&M -29.5 vs. Kent State — The Aggies had to sweat a bit on the cover in a matchup that made no logical sense to ever have happened, but they pulled out the “tight” one, 41-10, thanks to a missed field goal at the gun that could have given the Golden Flashes the backdoor cover. (Ed. note: They… attempted a field goal?… down 31?… with time running out? That hurts my brain and soul — Rich O.) WIN

Advertisement

Texas-San Antonio +4.5 at Illinois — The Roadrunners won outright in Champaign, 37-30, giving them a transitive victory over Nebraska, to boot. WIN

Had I put any money on any of this, none of these picks would have come in. That’s how it works. (4-0 on the season)