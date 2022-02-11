Honorable Mention: Percy Howard, DAL (Super Bowl X)

Percy Howard is a peculiar one-hit wonder because it’s questionable whether or not Howard’s performance in Super Bowl X was a wonder at all. One reception for 34 yards and a touchdown? How is that anything special?



Well, Howard’s NFL career is a wonder in and of itself. Howard never played college football. He was a college basketball player at Austin Peay University when the Cowboys asked him to join their squad. In his lone season on the team, Howard played a minimal role during the regular season, recording just two kickoff returns for 51 yards and...nothing else. However, with the Cowboys down 21-10 to the Steelers in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl X and Cowboys’ star receiver Golden Richards knocked out of the game with broken ribs, Howard came onto the field and made an impact, catching a 34-yard pass from Staubach for a touchdown. This was the only touchdown of Howard’s career. Hell, this was the only reception of Howard’s career.

Howard did have one more opportunity to make a catch in the Super Bowl, and funny enough, if completed, it might have won the Cowboys that game. With just 34 seconds left in the game, the Cowboys lined up for 2nd-and- 10 from the Pittsburgh 38-yard line. Howard lined up out wide. When the ball was snapped, Howard rushed to the endzone and Staubach trusted his rookie receiver. The ball was placed perfectly for Howard...well almost perfectly. Howard was surrounded by Steelers’ defenders who tipped the ball away at the last moment. That would’ve given the Cowboys a 23-21 lead, pending the extra point. Alas, the ball fell incomplete and Staubach threw an interception on the very next play. It was obviously an unforgettable moment for Howard, even if it could’ve been more unforgettable.