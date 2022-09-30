New York Giants halfback Saquon Barkley is in the final year of his rookie contract. In that time, he’s won a Rookie of the Year Award, had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and...scored just four times in the last two-plus years due to injuries.



Barkley’s value will never be higher than it is right now. He is currently second in the NFL in rushing and already has as many scores on the ground as he did last season. It’s clear that under new head coach Brian Daboll, Barkley has regained his 2018 form. So, now, with the Giants likely not being competitive this year, the Giants have two options. They can either extend Barkley to a much more lucrative contract and hope they build a championship-caliber team around him, or trade him away before his contract expires (perhaps a sign-and-trade). I’m not the only person considering this possibility either.

Sure, the Giants are 2-1, and as long as they keep winning, Barkley will stay in blue. However, with many people projecting the Giants’ season to start falling apart at any moment, the possibility of trading Barkley away has picked up steam.

If Barkley does wind up leaving the Giants, where would he go? He’d have to go to a contender. No team in rebuild mode would be in the market to give up draft capital or players to grab a guy like Saquon. While the need for a feature back would be best when determining potentially interested parties, it’s not absolutely necessary. Saquon’s injury history could make a committee approach much like Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in Green Bay, or Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon in Denver, a more appealing option. That said, the Giants likely wouldn’t get the haul they’re hoping for if a team just plans on using Barkley in a committee. Third, if the team buying Barkley relies on committees, there would need to be a clear role for Barkley to fill. With that, here are the five most likely landing places for Barkley.