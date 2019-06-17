Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The ceremonies after today’s championship parade for the Toronto Raptors were halted this afternoon after reports of shots fired near Bay Street and Albert Street, at the southeast part of Nathan Phillips Square, where the rally was being held.



Since all of Toronto’s media was there to cover the parade, many of them were quickly able to get details on what had happened. According to the Toronto Star’s Bruce Arthur, there were four shots fired and at least one person injured. About half an hour later, Toronto Police followed up with a report that two people had “serious but not life-threatening” injuries, and that two people were in custody.

Advertisement

Although the situation has been contained and there appears to be no further danger to the scores of Raptors fans in the square and streets, in the moment it was frightening. The CBC broadcast showed a portion of the crowd breaking up in a panic, and team co-owner Larry Tanenbaum had his speech interrupted by Raptors play-by-play announcer Matt Devlin, who told the crowd what he knew (not that much at the time) and asked everyone to remain calm.

Toronto Sun reporter Antonella Artuso took videos of fans clearing out and Toronto’s Emergency Task Force at the scene:



Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are a few more different angles, one from the roof of City Hall, of the crowd clearing out:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The crowd has returned to the square, as seen in a video by CTV News’ Marika Washchyshyn:

Advertisement

If there’s more info on what happened, we’ll update.