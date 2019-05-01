Second-year forward Torrey Craig has been surprisingly huge for the Nuggets this postseason, playing about 20 minutes a night and posting a blistering 71 percent true shooting mark through eight games. The Nuggets benefit tremendously from his scrappy, versatile defense and respectable perimeter shooting, which apart from the, uhh, human angle is what makes the sight of his face pouring blood very, very unfortunate:

Craig took a Zach Collins arm to the face contesting a defensive rebound in the second quarter Wednesday night, and then on the way to the floor smashed his face off the leg of teammate Monte Morris. The aftermath was not pretty:

The Nuggets listed Craig as questionable to return with a “nasal contusion,” which I suppose would present a better chance of returning to action than a broken nose. The Nuggets went into halftime down 15 points to Portland, 50–35.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Craig returned to the game in the third quarter, with his nose stuffed full of cotton and a mask over his face: