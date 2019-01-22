Panthers receiver Torrey Smith has been recognized here in the past for his outstanding sports baby—he and his wife Chanel now have three outstanding sports babies—but this was not one of T.J.’s finer moments. The tyke hopped on the sticks with his dad and got his ass whooped in Madden.

That is a lot of points. This couldn’t have been a game with the default five-minute quarters, right? How many pick-sixes did poor virtual Blake Bortles throw??

May T.J. learn from this experience and keep the score within 75 next time.