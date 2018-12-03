Photo: Shaun Botterill (Getty)

London police arrested seven people following Sunday’s wild North London Derby, which Arsenal won with a 4-2 beatdown on Tottenham. One of the seven was a Tottenham fan who threw a banana on the field at Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after Aubameyang scored a penalty in the tenth minute. A Tottenham spokesman told the BBC that the fan would be banned from the team’s stadium for an undisclosed period of time, while anti-racism organization Kick It Out called for a lifetime ban.

Tottenham and the Premier League both released statements acknowledging the fan’s arrest, and pledging to support the police investigation. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said after the incident that fining clubs whose fans do bad racist stuff at games is maybe not enough:



“We have to do more and campaign more against it, we fine clubs but it is not enough. We need to educate the young people but when you see an event like that it is a disaster if you ask me.”

Aubameyang, who scored twice in Arsenal’s monumental win, got the last laugh though: