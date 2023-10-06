Travis Kelce: Taylor Swift relationship won't take focus off football

Despite the increased paparazzi and exploding social media followership, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he is not letting his connection with Taylor Swift distract himself from football.

Kelce's budding relationship with the pop star has been one of the dominant storylines of the NFL season thus far.

"I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building," Kelce said after Friday's practice. "I think it's always been that for me. No matter what's going on in my life, good or bad, I think this is one place I can get away and just being locked in and focused and always check myself and my ego at the door and make sure that I come in with a clear mind."

Kelce did say earlier this week that he believes the league is "overdoing it" with the amount of times Swift was shown on TV broadcasts when she attended the Chiefs' last two games against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets.

"As all the attention comes, it feels like, you know, I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now even more on top of the world, so it's fun," Kelce said Friday. "Everybody is having fun with it, you know, whether I think they're overdoing it or not, you know, I'd know I brought this to myself or I've been fortunate enough to have fun with it, you know, and that's where all that really matters is that it's not pissing anybody off (in the Chiefs' facility) at least."

It was unclear whether Swift would attend the Chiefs' game this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. Her next scheduled tour dates are Oct. 18-20 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"We're learning with the paparazzi, just taking photos from all over the place," he said. "But at the same time what comes with it, it comes with it. You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor and for good reason, so I've just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.

"It's worldwide, man. Everybody's having fun with it."

After missing the season opener due to a hyperextended knee, Kelce has played in the past three games — all Kansas City wins — and has caught 17 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

—Field Level Media