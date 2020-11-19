Tread with caution if you're playing these guys on your fantasy football team: Week 11

It’s Thursday, which is the start of Week 11 on the football schedule. You only have this week and next to pencil your name into your league playoffs and to get that trash talk going against your leaguemates. Since this is the first of this column that you’ve seen from me, let’s set the expectation for what this is and what you should do with this information – this is NOT a start/sit column. I am NOT telling you to bench these players. More than likely, you’re going to need to play these guys, but just … do so cautiously. Maybe chase some boom plays at other positions to offset a potential lower score from these options.

So, with that said, let’s dive right in and look at some guys that you might not want to count on for a big game this weekend.

Jerry Jeudy vs. Miami

Jeudy has been coming on strong lately, thanks largely to his truly elite and professional route running. However, he lines up on the left side 48 percent of the time, putting him in Xavien Howard territory. Howard is the 12th-highest graded coverage corner in the league according to PFF. As of now, it’s unsure if quarterback Drew Lock is going to be able to go on Sunday - even if he is, he’ll be nursing an injury against a strong defense.

Tee Higgins vs. Washington

If you told me in the preseason that Washington would be allowing the second fewest fantasy points to the wide receiver position, I wouldn’t have believed you. This defense is real. They have allowed only nine receiving touchdowns all season and have generated 30 sacks and seven interceptions. Joe Burrow is playing with an atrocious offensive line, has been sacked 32 times himself, and is in for a very, very long day against his former Ohio State teammate Chase Young.

Jonnu Smith vs. Baltimore

Jonnu, why do you like hurting me? I’ve been hyping you up for like two years now. Then you have to go out and put up single digit fantasy points in four of the past five weeks? I thought we had a good thing going. Baltimore has been good, but not great, against the tight end position this year (7.7 fantasy points per game allowed), which generally would lead me to think a supposedly talented tight end like Jonnu Smith could be viable, but I just can’t trust his disappearing acts. Hell, he hasn’t logged more than two receptions in a game since Week 5. The tight end position sucks, like always, so you probably have to play him. Let’s hope that maybe he miraculously breaks a huge touchdown or something.

Deshaun Watson vs. New England

When DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals for essentially a moldy bag of peanuts (great execution on that one, Bill O’Brien), many people wrote off Deshaun Watson and left him for dead. All he’s done is overcome massive adversity and has been the QB7 overall. That said, looking deeper, Watson has some interesting splits – he’s been fantastic against weak defenses, but subpar against tough competition. Houston just doesn’t have the horses to overcome a tough defense right now, and his line isn’t doing him any favors - he’s been sacked 26 times. Earlier in the season, Watson put up a measly 15.7 points against Baltimore, and 18.1 against Pittsburgh. This week, he gets the Patriots, who are giving up only the 6th fewest fantasy points per game (16.8) on the season to the quarterback position. I don’t like this one. I don’t like it at all.

The Rest

Looking for some upside plays? Here’s a few that are worth a look:

Damien Harris vs. HOU

Antonio Gibson vs. CIN

Robby Anderson vs. DET

Jameis Winston vs. ATL

