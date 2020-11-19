Tread with caution if you're playing these guys on your fantasy football team: Week 11

It’s Thursday, which is the start of Week 11 on the football schedule. You only have this week and next to pencil your name into your league playoffs and to get that trash talk going against your leaguemates. Since this is the first of this column that you’ve seen from me, let’s set the expectation for what this is and what you should do with this information – this is NOT a start/sit column. I am NOT telling you to bench these players. More than likely, you’re going to need to play these guys, but just … do so cautiously. Maybe chase some boom plays at other positions to offset a potential lower score from these options.

So, with that said, let’s dive right in and look at some guys that you might not want to count on for a big game this weekend.