College Football

Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19 as this all continues to go terribly

Donovan Dooley
Filed to:trevor lawrence
trevor lawrenceDabo SwinneyClemson Tigers
Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss a minimum of 10 days for Dabo Swinney’s Clemson team.
Image: (Getty Images)

The biggest man on campus has COVID-19.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network.

Lawrence is arguably the biggest star in college athletics and has led the No. 1-ranked Tigers to an undefeated start to the season. He is also a Heisman Trophy contender.

The star quarterback must now isolate for 10 days before he can play again. He will miss the Tigers’ matchup against Boston College this weekend.

Back in April Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said:

“God can stamp this out just as quick as it rose up, and I don’t have any doubt that’s what’s going to happen. That’s my belief. Now, if someone wants to blast me because I believe things are going to turn around, well, then that’s fine. They can blast me for that. That’s OK.

“I believe we are gonna kick this thing in the teeth and nothing is going to change that belief for me.”

And as the college football season approached, Swinney went further, saying his players were safer at school.

“This is the safest environment that we can have our guys,” he told ESPN. “Without a doubt … as opposed to letting these guys all leave and go home and be in these environments where they’re not getting tested … every single week.”

Lawrence is expected to be the top overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and will likely have the power to dictate which team he wants to play for next season as a professional.

The Tigers will be competing for their second championship in three seasons but they will have to deal with the health of their quarterback first.

