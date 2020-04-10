Trolling Has Become a Pandemic Sport

The pandemic has brought out t rolls everywhere in the sports world . Photo : Getty

Patience has never been a virtue in sports.



Waiting isn’t something people like to do in this genre, it’s become even more apparent during this “athletic furlough” as people keep falling for the bait. We’re all getting trolled right now, and it’s coming from every angle.

People actually thought Colin Kaepernick had been signed by the New York Jets on Thursday. The troll job was so effective, that a FOX affiliate in North Carolina even ran it on their site as if they’d taken part in breaking the NFL story of the year.

It was a joke by some person on Twitter that goes by @SuperToughScene, who also created some hysteria when they trolled Patriots fans by announcing that Cam Newton was headed to Foxboro.

With no sports, I guess trolling has become one. And it’s not like people on the internet are the only ones doing it, either.

UFC President Dana White actually tried to make people believe that he was going to be able to resume fights by next week, in a sport in which really sweaty people in underwear touch, grab, and breathe on each other. But while ESPN and Disney shut White down, the guy is still trolling us by trying to make people believe that two people fighting in a cage is essential entertainment.

“It’s all good. We’re going to get through this,” said White. “We’ll be the first ones back. Fight Island is coming, all the good stuff. It’s coming, man. We’ll get this thing squared away, get a date from ESPN, and we’ll be back first and we’ll get these fights going that everybody wants to see.”

This same “we’re going to make you love our bad ideas” mentality can also be seen in the NBA. Do you actually know anybody that’s been watching ESPN’s broadcast of NBA stars playing NBA2K from their homes?

Because I don’t.

That idea has now led to the NBA and ESPN partnering up to give us a HORSE competition.

Professional basketball players are going to shoot jumpers…

From their homes…

And we’re supposed to watch it?...

Nah.

On Sunday, it will be Trae Young vs. Chauncey Billups, Tamika Catchings vs. Mike Conley, Zach LaVine vs. Paul Pierce, and Chris Paul vs. Allie Quigley, as State Farm is serving as a sponsor to donate over $200,000 to coronavirus response efforts. I’m a firm believer in the adage that “you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” but I also understand the importance of shot selection.

In all seriousness, we do need something positive to happen right now. A moment or an event that feels like a return to normality. But what will normal even look like after this?

“JUST IN: 72% of AMERICANS say that they would not attend a game before a Coronavirus vaccine was available, according to a new @HallSportsPoll. Among sports fans, the poll found that 61% of them said they would not attend.”

There was also a TMZ report, that because of the fake tweets, Kaepernick is, in fact, going to reach out to the Jets, as his girlfriend took to Twitter urging the team to sign him.

Earlier this week, my colleague Tom LaForgia suggested that the public’s reactions to these trollings show how antsy everyone is right now. And while that may be true, I just can’t help but find it ironic that the combination of a fake tweet and a global pandemic could be the lucky combination that Kaepernick needed to land a potential job in a league where Mitch Trubisky is gainfully employed.

These are, in fact, crazy times.