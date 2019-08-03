Here’s another one for the Nick Kyrgios Files.

During Friday night’s Washington Open quarterfinal against Norbert Gombos, Kyrgios took advantage of a replay break to ask a fan in the front row where he should place his potentially match-winning serve. Ever the showman, the 24-year-old Australian followed her advice, and zoomed an un-returnable serve past Gombos to clinch a spot in the semifinals:

Kyrgios immediately ran over to the fan to hug and thank her for her coaching, though with the way he’s been playing in Washington, he likely didn’t need much help. He has yet to drop a set through four matches, after defeating Gombos in comfortable 6-3, 6-3 fashion on Friday.

Kyrgios will now face his usual doubles partner and vlogger extraordinaire Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals, the pair’s first official match-up to date. No word yet on whether he’ll take his new coach along for the ride with him, but if we’re lucky, maybe he’ll interview her on Tsitsipas’s YouTube channel.