All I’m saying is, if Kliff Kingsbury and Matt LeFleur* can be hired as NFL head coaches because they once worked with preternaturally gifted football passers, surely Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone at least deserves an interview. Let’s see Ryan Tannehill or Jared Goff top this one!

That’s a one-handed catch-and-pass, on the money to a streaking Jamal Murray, over a pair of defenders, for a dunk. Imagine that beauty dropping into Tyler Boyd’s hands in the back of the end-zone, and the next stage of Bengals football suddenly bursts into focus.