Trump has plenty of time to golf now

U.S. President Donald Trump golfs at Trump National Golf Club, on November 7, 2020 in Sterling, Virginia. Image : ( Getty Images )

Sports fans know the joke about players needing to “get their golf clubs out” as they’re eliminated from the playoffs. So it’s fitting that Donald Trump was at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia when he got eliminated by Joe Biden on Saturday.



(At the same time, Rudy Giuliani, once known as “America’s Mayor” for his two-week period of summoning leadership and grace in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, put a final punchline on his shameful legacy by hosting a campaign press conference at the Four Seasons Landscaping store, next to a sex shop in Northeast Philadelphia, which will never not be hilarious.)



Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich tweeted that Trump’s golf trips have cost taxpayers $141 million since he took office, a fact backed by TrumpGolfCount.com, which has tracked at least 141 golf outings since the 45th president’s inauguration and highlighted this quote from Trump on the campaign trail in 2016:



“I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to play golf.”



While this may not compare to the heinous crime of … (checks notes) wearing a tan suit, it’s also worth remembering that many people have reported that Trump cheats at golf constantly. Rick Reilly chronicled his history of cheating for Golf.com in 2019:

To say “Donald Trump cheats” is like saying “Michael Phelps swims.” He cheats at the highest level. He cheats when people are watching, and he cheats when they aren’t. He cheats whether you like it or not. He cheats because that’s how he plays golf, that’s how he learned it, that’s how he needs it, and whether you’re his pharmacist or Tiger Woods, if you’re playing golf with him, he’s going to cheat.



We’ll have plenty of psychological profiles of Trump in the aftermath of his disastrous four-year reign of terror, but many accuse the Grifter-in-Chief of projecting. He cheats, so he thinks everyone else cheats. He lies, so he accuses others of spreading “Fake News.”



We will likely be better off if he spends the next 70-plus days on the golf course, focusing on lying on his scorecard instead of finding ways to do even more damage.



Get those golf clubs ready, Donnie. You’re a loser.

