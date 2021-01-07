Try not to laugh as Deadspin’s Idiot of the Year Kelly Loeffler claims to have a conscience

Yeah, no, bye. Image : Getty Images

Hours after an insurrection by MAGA terrorists at the Capitol, Atlanta Dream owner and not-for-long Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler said she had come to Washington that day to object to the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, but she had changed her mind.

“The events that transpired have forced me to reconsider, and I cannot now in good conscience object to the certification of these electors. The violence, the lawlessness and siege of the halls of Congress are abhorrent and stand as a direct attack on what my objection was intended to protect, the sanctity of the American democratic process.”

Advertisement

Little Miss Hate Barbie seemed downright remorseful.

Loeffler, who lost her bid to hold onto her seat in a runoff on Tuesday, was just one of many rats to desert the sinking USS Trump. Some White House staffers have quit. And you can add former chief of staff and current Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney to that list.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said, “Today, count me out. Enough is enough.”

It’s too little, too late for this lot. If Loeffler has a conscience, it must be a really recent development, as it didn’t reveal itself when she learned of the threat of coronavirus as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Instead of warning her constituents, Loeffler and her husband, made more than a million dollars by selling stock ahead of a market crash.

Advertisement

Loeffler’s reversal just proves she was just an opportunistic grifter with no core values all along. Ultimately, more than being a Trumpist or a Republican, Loeffler’s a capitalist. Anarchy and protests (of any type) are bad for business.

Soon-to-be Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “The voters, the courts, and the states have all spoken,” McConnell said from the floor of the Senate Wednesday afternoon. “If we overrule them all, it would damage our republic forever. ... If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral. We’d never see the whole nation accept an election again.

Advertisement

“We cannot keep drifting apart into two separate tribes... with separate facts, and separate realities.”

Guess what, Mitch. It’s too late for that. If you wanted to prevent damage to the republic, you and your grifter pals like Loeffler could have done something about it a long time ago.