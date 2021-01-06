Never-elected, all-world idiot Kelly Loeffler warms hearts of millions by proving she's a loser

Wrong way with that thumb, idiot. Image : Getty Images

Ding dong, the witch is dead.

Kelly Loeffler, “honored” as Deadspin’s No. 1 IDIOT OF THE YEAR just days ago, took an early lead in the race for Loser of the Year. Loeffler, appointed to the U.S. Senate by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, filling the seat vacated by Johnny Isakson. Her year in office was a whirlwind of corruption and vileness and racism. For a full summary, well...

We 👏🏽 wrote 👏🏽 11 stories 👏🏽 about how 👏🏽 terrible 👏🏽 Kelly Loeffler 👏🏽 really is!

Ironically, Loeffler, once considered a moderate Republican, aggressively hitched her wagon to Trump, even though he didn’t want her in the Senate seat. She became one of his devoted acolytes, even appearing on OANN and campaigning with QAnon nutjob Marjorie Taylor Greene.

But if you lie down with dogs, you get fleas, ticks, and some big ol’ nasty gnawed down carcasses left on your doorstep. Buying into Trump means you have to buy into his coup d’etat attempts. It means buying into the craziest of theories, even those that tell your voting base not to trust the democratic process, and ultimately, those that cost you the election.

She was defeated by the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a Tuesday runoff. Warnock, a preacher at Ebenezer Baptist, where Dr. Martin Luther King once preached and the son of a woman who picked cotton, will be the first Black man to represent Georgia in the Senate.

Democrat Jon Ossoff has a lead in his runoff against incumbent David Perdue. If he triumphs, that will give the Democrats control of the Senate, with incoming Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote.

While this is the political story of the day, it’s also the biggest sports story ... possibly of our time. Loeffler’s team, the Atlanta Dream, started a campaign to support Warnock while he was polling at just 9 percent, proving once and for all that sports and politics are inextricably intertwined.

Loeffler, of course, is mouthing the Trump campaign’s words about “counting every legal vote,” thus attempting to erase the remarkable efforts of Stacey Abrams, who proved to the world that she was right when she said Georgia wasn’t a red state, it’s a voter-suppressed state.