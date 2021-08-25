Last season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa became the first left-handed quarterback in the NFL to throw a pass in a regular-season game in several years. It became noticeable since the former national champion at Alabama followed a once semi-trend established and carried on by guys like Steve Young, Mark Brunell, Michael Vick, and others.



Did Madden … forget?



Multiple screengrabs from the legendary and long-standing virtual football franchise surfaced from Madden 22, which just hit streets last week, and apparently, Tagovailoa was … throwing right-handed?

Now, in fairness, Tagovailoa is actually a natural righty but was converted to throwing left-handed due to his father. But still, if these screenshots are actually real, it’d be in line with other oddly related and hilarious Madden blunders, like this from gamer RBT.

Thegamer.com even made their own list.

But the Dolphin 2020 first-round pick is also embroiled in another controversy regarding the pronunciation of his name, which many still struggle with. He’s been asked, and he’s corrected us, but we’re still getting it wrong. It pissed off one fan so much that he wrote a letter to Adam Schefter and Field Yates while taking a side-swipe at Mike Greenberg for what he deemed an incorrect pronunciation of the name.

Technically, even this fan doesn’t sound totally spot-on either, given what Tagovailoa’s correction was during his time at Alabama.



By now, Tagovailoa’s throwing arm in Madden should’ve been accounted for, so perhaps someone who actually purchased the game will let people know. As for the name, just do as he says.

