Photo: Sean M. Haffey (Getty)

Tonight’s national championship game got off to a hot start—or, anyway, it got off to a hot start after Clemson ran through a jittery three-and-out on the game’s opening possession. Following Clemson’s punt, two quick rhythm completions had Alabama in business near midfield, but Tua Tagovailoa telegraphed an out-route against a Clemson blitz, and just like that the game had its first score:

That was just Tagovailoa’s fifth interception thrown this season, and only the seventh of his college career. But Clemson’s lead lasted all of three plays and 75 seconds: After a strong Damian Harris run gave Alabama first-and-10 from their 38-yard line, Tagovailoa connected with one of his own guys for the game’s second flash touchdown:

If you were thinking this was going to be a grueling defensive battle, think again! There’ve already been three plays of at least 44 yards, and two of at least 60 yards, and neither team seems all that capable of producing a stop. Lot of fireworks.