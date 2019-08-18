There were scary scenes in Sivas, Turkey on Saturday when Demir Grup Sivasspor’s goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa was taken to the hospital after he fainted while he was being helped off of the pitch to deal with an injury he suffered just moments earlier. The injury in question came as a result of colliding with Beşiktaş and USMNT forward Tyler Boyd. Both players were tracking down a lobbed ball at full speed and ended up running into one another as a result.



After remaining on his back for some time, Samassa was able to get on his feet and make his way towards the sideline with some help from the training staff. He began talking to another player during his walk back, but then started to go limp before eventually passing out entirely.

Even though he eventually came to, an ambulance was called to the field as a precaution for the 29-year-old. The club later published a photo on Twitter that featured their player smiling with his thumbs up after his trip to the hospital.

As for the match itself, Sivasspor ended up beating Beşiktaş, 3-0, once play resumed. The victory for Sivasspor served as Beşiktaş’ worst opening loss in Turkish Süper Lig history.