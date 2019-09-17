Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

When a baseball moves on the ground in such a way that it seems to swerve past a defender closing in on it, the terminology is that the batter put “a little English on it.” But the way that Twins second baseman Luis Arraez hit this ball towards White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada, it would probably be best described as having a little English, Spanish and even a dash of French on it.

This is actually the second time in just over two weeks that such an incredible display of physics happened on a baseball diamond. The last magician was Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong, who pulled off something similar against the Giants on Sept. 3 in a way that froze the entire San Francisco infield. Even Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who’s watched a lot of baseball throughout his 24-year career as a skipper, was pretty damn impressed.

“I’ve seen that, but not to that degree,” Bochy said. “That was unbelievable. You can’t do that on a pool table.”﻿

Speaking of magic, the magic number for the Twins to officially clinch the AL Central is now eight after this 5-3 win over the White Sox.

h/t Andrew