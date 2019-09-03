Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

A couple of explanations for this very strange, uh, “base hit” in the first inning of tonight’s Giants-Cardinals game. One: Paul DeJong, being a very science-minded fellow with sincere, demonstrated interest in the way external forces affect the trajectory of a baseball, figured out a split-second before everyone else that his foul ball had enough backspin to reverse direction entirely and roll fair.



Two: He is a certified freak! An associate of the devil’s! A cursed graduate of the Matilda School of Telekinesis! In this case, I’m afraid we’ve no choice but to burn him at the stake.

Just like he drew it up. Spooky stuff.