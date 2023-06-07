Mazel tov! Zion Williamson is going to be a father! And it’s a girl! The news came out Wednesday that the Pelicans forward is having a baby with girlfriend Ahkeema. Nothing could ruin such a special moment for the young man after she posted the news to her social media! Oh, but of course something did, as Instagram model Moriah Mills not only stated she had sexual relations with Williamson, she brought receipts. Screenshots: the world’s greatest blessing and curse.

Advertisement

Mills has posted 24 messages on Twitter since Williamson’s announcement detailing the alleged relationship between the two. Her posts include alleged conversations the two had on Snapchat, with a contact named “Zion Williamson” sending Mills multiple flirtatious messages and videos of her allegedly spending time in New Orleans, where Williamson plays. Neither Williamson nor Ahkeema have publicly commented since this morning’s pregnancy announcement. The evidence does look damning for the former No. 1 overall pick, though Deadspin hasn’t been able to independently verify any of it . Any lesson on how to act in the public eye — from NBA rookie camp or college — apparently went on deaf ears, adding more fuel to the fire that while women might not be smarter than men, men are definitely dumber than women.

Williamson allegedly was scoring plenty off the court, while failing to do so for the Pelicans, playing only 29 games since the end of the 2020-21 season. He missed all of the 2021-22 season with a Jones fracture in his right foot and sat out a majority of last season’s campaign with a hamstring injury. Whatever ailments Williamson had didn’t stop any off-court escapades. He was an expecting father for mere hours without claims of him cheating on the baby’s mother came to light. What a mess.