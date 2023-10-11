Two division leaders tussle as Lions visit Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions have a chance to run away with the NFC North. They can keep trending in that direction if they knock off the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road this Sunday.

The Lions (4-1) already hold a two-game lead over second-place Green Bay and a three-game advantage over Minnesota and Chicago. Detroit is coming off a 42-24 thumping of winless Carolina.

"Any time you win, it's fun," coach Dan Campbell said. "It makes everything a little bit lighter. You feel like you put in the work and it's paying dividends. For us, every week you come in and you want more. You want to keep stacking (wins) up and get better than you were."

The Lions have won their last three games by double-digit margins. Jared Goff accounted for four touchdowns against the Panthers — three passing and another on a keeper — while lead back David Montgomery continued his strong start. One week after rushing for 121 yards on 32 carries and three touchdowns against Green Bay, he piled up 109 yards on 19 carries and another score.

"If you need it, he can take on 20, 25, 30 carries," Campbell said. "He's been all of that and then some. He is a workhorse, he's dependable, he's tough, quick, explosive and a finisher. So, I'm glad we got him."

Detroit scored six touchdowns without two of its top playmakers. Top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown sat out with an abdominal injury and was limited in practice Wednesday, but Campbell expressed cautious optimism he'll suit up this week. The team's other major rushing threat, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, is dealing with a hamstring injury and didn't practice.

The Lions lost defensive back Emmanuel Moseley to a season-ending knee injury during their latest victory.

Tampa Bay (3-1) is coming off a bye week after disposing of division rival New Orleans 26-9 on Oct. 1.

"It's the second quarter (of the season). We haven't done anything", coach Todd Bowles said. "We went 3-1. That's it. Nobody remembers September once you get to December."

The Bucs' have relied on a stout defense, recording 12 sacks and forcing 10 turnovers.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown for seven touchdowns, three to Mike Evans while getting picked off just twice.

"What they're asking him to do in this scheme really suits him well," Campbell said.

Tampa Bay has overcome a pedestrian rushing attack, led by Rachaad White, that has averaged three yards a carry.

"He's got no ego to him. Obviously, he wants to have more success and that time will come," Mayfield said of White. "We're just continuing to press the issue that we have to do better in the run game for us to have success down the road."

Mayfield will face a pass rush led by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who has tallied 4 1/2 sacks. Hutchinson also had a one-handed interception last week.

"He's one of those guys that can ruin your day. He has that potential, he's capable of that," Mayfield said of Hutchinson. "We've got to know where he is because they move him around quite a bit. The thing that jumps out on tape is his effort. He never quits, he never stops on a play."

Evans sat out Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring strain. Safety Brian Branch (ankle) was among the non-participants in the Lions' practice.

—Field Level Media