Photo: Rob Foldy (Getty)

Two Florida International Panthers football players were shot this afternoon, according to Opa-locka (Florida) Police Chief James Dobson, via the Miami Herald. Neither player’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Running back Anthony Jones (pictured above) was shot in the face and back, and he was reportedly airlifted to a Miami hospital in “serious condition.” Freshman offensive lineman Mershawn Miller was shot in the arm. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Dobson said police do not have a suspect in custody, though they are looking for a 2015 Nissan Sentra. We will update this post when more information becomes available.

[Miami Herald | NBC Miami]