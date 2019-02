Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

A little Bayern Munich fan’s dream was almost dashed this weekend when defender Joshua Kimmich came over to toss the kid his jersey, only for a rude man to reach out and snag it. Thanks to the help of Kimmich and two other justice-minded fans nearby, though, the culprit was immediately shown the error of his ways and was guilted into handing the shirt over to its rightful recipient:

See? Some soccer fans aren’t terrible.