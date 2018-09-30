Early in the third quarter of a shootout between the Bengals and Falcons, Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert caught a short pass from Andy Dalton and had his right leg ruined in sickening fashion as he was brought down for the tackle. (Consider this your warning on the video posted below.) Eifert, who’s had plenty of injury trouble already in his career, was taken off while sitting on a stretcher.



We’ll update if word on Eifert’s condition becomes available, but this certainly feels like the end of his season.