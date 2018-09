Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Falcons’ secondary is porous, but scoring a TD on any team is a perfectly fine occasion to crack open a beer. The Bengals’ Tyler Eifert obviously didn’t have a cold one near the end zone, but that didn’t stop him from improvising with the football to pay tribute to Stone Cold Steve Austin with his TD celebration.

Score touchdowns responsibly, please.