Tyler Herro is a cold white boy.

The Wisconsin native and University of Kentucky product won this season’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in runaway fashion, as he became the first member of the Miami Heat to receive the honor after collecting more than 274 total voting points than Cleveland’s Kevin Love (second place) and 360 more than Phoenix’s Cam Johnson (third place).

But, did you know that Herro is the first American-born white player to win something in a decade?

You have to go back to 2012 before you’ll find an American-born white player that’s won any award in the NBA, as Houston’s Ryan Anderson won Most Improved Player that year. The stat is a polarizing one, especially for a league that’s so diverse. In 2021, the NBA featured at least 109 International players from at least 39 countries. The reigning MVP is even a white player, it’s just that he’s from Serbia: not South Boston.

The numbers are even more interesting when you look at each category and see how things have changed over the years. For instance, an American-born white player hasn’t won MVP since 1986, captured Rookie of the Year since 2001, or been named Defensive Player of the Year since 95.

Here’s a breakdown of how American-born white players have fared over the years:

Larry Bird: 1984, 1985, 1986

Bill Walton: 1978

Dave Cowens: 1973

Bob Pettit: 1956, 1959

Bob Cousy: 1957

Mike Miller: 2001

Larry Bird: 1980

Alvan Adams: 1976

Ernie DiGregorio: 1974

Geoff Petrie & Dave Cowens: 1971

Rick Barry: 1966

Jerry Lucas: 1964

Terry Dischinger: 1963

Tom Heinsohn: 1957

Bob Pettit: 1955

Don Meineke: 1953

Mark Eaton 1989, 1995

Mike Miller: 2006

Bill Walton: 1986

Kevin McHale: 1984, 1985

Bobby Jones: 1983