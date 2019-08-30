Photo: Dilip Vishwanat (Getty)

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that a toxicology report has revealed the cause of former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs’s death. The report says that Skaggs, who was found dead in his hotel room on July 1, had fentanyl, oxycodone, and alcohol in his system, which caused him to choke on his own vomit.



The death has now officially been ruled an accident, but Skaggs’s family sent a statement to the Times implying that they believe an Angels employee might have provided Skaggs with the drugs, and that they are considering legal action. From the Times:

We are grateful for the work of the detectives in the Southlake Police Department and their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tyler’s death. We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels. We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them. To that end, we have hired attorney Rusty Hardin to assist us.

The family also said in their statement that abusing drugs and alcohol was “completely out of character” for Skaggs.

