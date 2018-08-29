The Astros won 5-4 today in the final game of a three-game series against the Athletics, after DH Tyler White hit a walk-off bomb. White’s homer not only extended Houston’s lead in the AL West to 2.5 games, but set a neat little MLB record, too.



White’s dinger was the 81st walk-off home run of 2018, which set a new single-season record. It was also one of the unlikeliest homers of the year. The left field line in the Astros’ ballpark is only 315 feet with a 19-foot wall. White’s 332-foot blast might have been an easy fly out in many other places, but he was playing at home. Also working against him was the launch angle:

White and the Astros will take it anyway. The only meaningful thing he had to say after the game about his first career walk-off homer was that it was “awesome.” Indeed.