Deontay Wilder knocked Tyson Fury down twice in last night’s heavyweight world championship fight in Los Angeles, including a devastating 12th-round blow that looked like it would give the undefeated Wilder his 40th knockout in 41 fights. But as the American celebrated, Fury—who had outboxed Wilder for much of the fight—somehow go back on his feet, and the judges ultimately called the fight a split-decision draw.

Wilder first knocked down Fury in the ninth round:

Canadian judge Robert Tapper scored the fight 114-112 for Fury, Mexican judge Alejandro Rochin had it 115-111 for Wilder, and British judge Phil Edwards scored 113-113. Both fighters insisted they won.

“I think with the two knockdowns, I definitely won the fight,” Wilder said in the ring after the fight. “We poured our hearts out tonight. We’re both warriors, but with those two drops, I think I won the fight.”

Fury, who is now three fights into his comeback after nearly three years away from boxing due to substance abuse, mental health issues, and extreme weight gain, said:

“I got knocked down twice, but I still believe I won that fight. [...] I’m being a total professional here. I went to Germany to fight [Wladimir] Klitschko, and I went to America to fight Deontay Wilder. God bless America. The ‘Gypsy King’ has returned.”

Both fighters called for a rematch, and there is a rematch clause in their contracts.